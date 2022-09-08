Fest in the First to return to Miller

Fest in the First is returning to Miller.

The 19th Annual Fest in the First will take place along Lake Street in downtown Miller from 3 to 8 p.m. Saturday.

Gary’s Miller Spotlight’s Education Youth & Child Programming Action Group, the Miller Beach Arts and Creative District and the Reimagine Gary Crew are staging the annual celebration of Gary's First District Neighborhoods: Emerson, Aetna, Glen Ryan and Miller.

Festivities will include live music, horse rides, business bingo, a dance party and an art walk. Visitors also can enjoy fair games, a bounce house, story time with a local author, a community art project and local food vendors.

"We will have five hours of live music starting at noon at the Nelson Algren 616 Sound Stage on Lake Street featuring The Fabulous Kings, Funky Mojo Daddy and The Nick Danger Trio," organizer Jessica Renslow said. "Our local DJ will host a family friendly dance party from 3-8 p.m. in the lot next to the Marshall J. Gardner Center for the Arts, where Gary’s own Illin Entertainment will provide free horseback rides and the Decay Devils are providing life-sized board games."

Visitors can park at The Miller School Shops at 665 S. Lake St. and take an accessible trolley to get there. The Gary Public Transportation Corp. is providing the free shuttle service.

"Community volunteers are hosting a family corridor in the Marshall J. Gardner Center for the Arts. These nonprofits cater to families in Gary and the greater NWI region," Renslow said. "There will be an art walk hosted by local advocate, Gretchen Sipp."

For more information, visit reimaginegaryfestandevents.com.