Festa Italiana to feature MasterChef finalist, eating contests, grape-stomping 'and much amore'

This year's Festa Italiana in Schererville will feature a celebrity chef, Italian food, eating contests, grape stomping bocce ball "and much Amore."

The annual Italian festival will take place at Villa Cesare Banquets & Events at 900 Eagle Ridge Drive in Schererville the weekend of Aug. 5. It will feature live entertainment, family-friendly activities and "MasterChef" Season 5 finalist Phillipe Sobon.

Sobon, who also appeared on Food Network's "Cooks vs. Cons," will have hands-on pasta-making classes Saturday and Sunday. He's learned the traditional Italian skill of making fresh pasta from the renowned chef Fabio Viviani.

Students in the all-ages classes will make fettuccine and gnocchi and enjoy their homemade meal, which will be accompanied by bruschetta and wine.

“Making pasta is relaxing, rewarding and remarkably easy. It’s also a sophisticated process with over 350 different pasta shapes and recipes. However, once you learn how to make your own, you’ll never buy store-bought pasta,” Sobon said.

Several family-owned eateries from across Northwest Indiana also will be selling food at Festa Italiana for those who don't want to make their own.

“As always, we will be working with many local restaurants,” festival Chairman Jon Biancardi said. “We will have all the favorites: pizza, pasta, beef, sausage, Italian ice and much more.”

Biancardi encourages one and all to "come mangia at Festa Italiana as a famiglia."

Activities include grape stomping, spaghetti eating and a bocce ball tournament. There will be nonstop live music throughout the weekend, including from local bands like Dick Diamond and the Dusters, Final Say and Shout Out.

Tradizione Vivente, an Italian dance ensemble out of Milwaukee, will both perform and teach traditional Italian folk dance.

“The whole event is centered around the amazing Italian culture, which is deeply rooted in family, food and music,” Biancardi said.

The festival is free and open to the public.

For more information, visit villacesare.com/festaitaliana.