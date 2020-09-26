Fewer Region haunted houses bringing frights this fall after coronarvirus closures

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

As the night comes sooner, a bite of crispness enters the fall air, and Halloween looms, people throughout the Region seek scares at haunted houses where mad doctors, crazed patients, brain-hungry zombies and chainsaw-wielding maniacs are liable to pop up at any moment.

But this year, after a pandemic straight out of dystopian sci-fi movie swept the earth, fewer haunted houses in Northwest Indiana are bringing frights this fall. Those that are opening for the Halloween season are taking new coronavirus precautions, including limiting capacity, bringing on less staff to jump out at fright-seekers, requiring masks and replacing physical lines with virtual ones.

Reapers Realm, one of the biggest and best known haunted houses in the Region, has been terrifying visitors in the old Indiana Botanic Gardens mansion just off the Calumet Avenue exit of the Borman Expressway for 30 years. The sprawling attraction normally promises "Three Floors of Terror" in its Haunted Mansion, as well as the Reapers Revenge attraction, the Reapers Woods grand finale and a bustling midway with rides and food vendors.

But the old mansion won't come alive this year, as it normally does around Halloween.