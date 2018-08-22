MICHIGAN CITY — Fiber Bond Corp. is creating 10 jobs and investing in $289,000 worth of manufacturing equipment to serve to new customers.
The City Council granted the company a five-year tax abatement on the equipment Tuesday night.
The jobs will pay $11.50 an hour, plus full benefits, for a combined annual payroll of $240,000, said Councilman Gene Simmons, D-6th.
The company has been in the city since 1978, when it moved from Chicago, and has 130 employees.
The new equipment is needed because the company has two new large customers for its commercial and industrial air filtration products, said Councilman Tim Bietry, D-At-large.
Fiber Bond President Dan Dobbins said the company will produce panel and cube filters for the two national accounts, requiring the company to expand its capacity and hire the 10 new employees.
“The Economic Development Corp. Michigan City continues to work hard to retain and grow its existing companies by maintaining a competitive business climate. We are proud to be a partner with great companies, like Fiber Bond, that continue to call Michigan City home,” EDCMC Executive Director Clarence Hulse said.
Council President Don Przybylinski, D-At-large, and Councilman Johnny Stimley, D-At-large, thanked Dobbins for attending the council meeting at which the company’s request was heard. Both said the council prefers to have a company president or a representative attend when a tax abatement is requested.
In other business:
- Przybylinski said he followed up with the city controller after an employee bought 253 T-shirts from a Long Beach company that had the shirts printed elsewhere. “There are companies in Michigan City that do make T-shirts, and we could have gotten these T-shirts cheaper,” he said. Przybylinski suggested the council consider spelling out a preference for Michigan City companies when purchasing products and services.
- Resident Sam Harnish suggested putting a ramp at the west end of the walkway at Washington Park to make it easier for people to access the pier. Currently, there are steps at that location.