Fiddlehead temporarily closes again as coronavirus precaution

Fiddlehead Restaurant in downtown Michigan City has again temporarily closed as a coronavirus precaution.
The restaurant at 422 Franklin St. said it was closing out of an abundance of caution after employees fell ill. It wasn't known if they have COVID-19 at the time of the closing.
"Fiddlehead will be closed until Wednesday at the earliest. We have a very strict policy that those that call off sick must receive a negative COVID-19 before returning to work," the company posted on social media. "We are also working with a smaller staff at this time, unfortunately we need some time for some test results to come back before we have enough staff to efficiently reopen. We will keep everyone updated as needed. We are very sorry for any inconvenience and are consistently doing the best we can to protect the health and safety of our guests and our staff members."
Back in July, Fiddlehead previously closed for a deep cleaning and employee testing after a kitchen staffer tested positive for COVID-19.
Several Northwest Indiana restaurants and bars temporarily closed and have since reopened after coronavirus exposures, including Red Robin in Valparaiso, Wildrose Brewing, Bridge's Scoreboard Restaurant and Sports Bar, John's Place, Set 'Em Up Lanes, the American Legion in Griffith, Shady Creek Winery, the Dairy Queen on Calumet Avenue in Valparaiso, Main + Lincoln, Abbiocco Italian Cuisine, Luna Kitchen, Leeds Public House, Ciao Bella, Tavern on Main, Gelsosomo's Pizzeria, Fahrenheit Two-Twelve and Square Roots. Radius in Valpo and Matey's Bar and Restaurant in Michigan City also shut their doors briefly for precautionary deep cleanings.
