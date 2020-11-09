 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Fiddlehead temporarily closes again as coronavirus precaution
urgent

Fiddlehead temporarily closes again as coronavirus precaution

{{featured_button_text}}
Fiddlehead temporarily closes again as coronavirus prrecaution

Fiddlehead Restaurant in Michigan City. 

 File Photo

Fiddlehead Restaurant in downtown Michigan City has again temporarily closed as a coronavirus precaution.

The restaurant at 422 Franklin St. said it was closing out of an abundance of caution after employees fell ill. It wasn't known if they have COVID-19 at the time of the closing.

"Fiddlehead will be closed until Wednesday at the earliest. We have a very strict policy that those that call off sick must receive a negative COVID-19 before returning to work," the company posted on social media. "We are also working with a smaller staff at this time, unfortunately we need some time for some test results to come back before we have enough staff to efficiently reopen. We will keep everyone updated as needed. We are very sorry for any inconvenience and are consistently doing the best we can to protect the health and safety of our guests and our staff members."

Back in July, Fiddlehead previously closed for a deep cleaning and employee testing after a kitchen staffer tested positive for COVID-19.

Several Northwest Indiana restaurants and bars temporarily closed and have since reopened after coronavirus exposures, including Red Robin in Valparaiso, Wildrose Brewing, Bridge's Scoreboard Restaurant and Sports Bar, John's Place, Set 'Em Up Lanes, the American Legion in Griffith, Shady Creek Winery, the Dairy Queen on Calumet Avenue in Valparaiso, Main + Lincoln, Abbiocco Italian Cuisine, Luna Kitchen, Leeds Public House, Ciao Bella, Tavern on Main, Gelsosomo's Pizzeria, Fahrenheit Two-Twelve and Square Roots. Radius in Valpo and Matey's Bar and Restaurant in Michigan City also shut their doors briefly for precautionary deep cleanings.

 
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Business Reporter

Joseph S. Pete is a Lisagor Award-winning business reporter who covers steel, industry, unions, the ports, retail, banking and more. The Indiana University grad has been with The Times since 2013 and blogs about craft beer, culture and the military.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH NOW: ‘Riding Shotgun’ with the sheriff coming Sunday

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts