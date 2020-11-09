Fiddlehead temporarily closes again as coronavirus precaution

The restaurant at 422 Franklin St. said it was closing out of an abundance of caution after employees fell ill. It wasn't known if they have COVID-19 at the time of the closing.

"Fiddlehead will be closed until Wednesday at the earliest. We have a very strict policy that those that call off sick must receive a negative COVID-19 before returning to work," the company posted on social media. "We are also working with a smaller staff at this time, unfortunately we need some time for some test results to come back before we have enough staff to efficiently reopen. We will keep everyone updated as needed. We are very sorry for any inconvenience and are consistently doing the best we can to protect the health and safety of our guests and our staff members."