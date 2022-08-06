Field Notes releases Great Lakes edition

Anyone who's lived in Northwest Indiana has probably spent a significant amount of time soaking in views of Lake Michigan.

The Great Lake's South Shore has inspired poets like Carl Sandburg, painters like Frank Dudley and writers like Nelson Algren.

Now anyone can jot down their creative ideas in appropriately themed memo books.

“Our headquarters sits about a mile and a half east of Lake Michigan, one of the largest bodies of fresh water in the world,” said Jim Coudal, cofounder of Field Notes. “We’ve wanted to do a set inspired by the Great Lakes for years, and when we saw the bright cobalt Classic Techweave cover stock from Neenah, we knew it was finally time.”

Each memo book in the limited edition set is dedicated to a Great Lake. The lake is depicted in an illustration on the front cover and explained with history, data and trivia in the back cover.

It's being sold online, at retail stores and as part of Field Notes’ Quarterly Edition Series, which people can have mailed to them through a subscription. Subscribers also get a sixth memo book with a charcoal cover honoring the entire Great Lakes Waterway.

Field Notes also is releasing The Great Lakes T-shirts and a set of vintage postcards styled after Curt Teich & Company. The Chicago-based company printed more than a billion postcards over a 90-year period, many of which are preserved at the Curt Teich Postcard Archive in the Newberry Library.

“Most Teich postcard images were photographed by the company’s salesmen as they toured the country, then touched up or embellished back home,” said Bryan Bedell, design director at Field Notes. “We decided to be as faithful to the process as possible, which led to a 1,300-mile road trip to shoot each of the lakes on black and white film. We scanned the negatives and, having examined the original Teich production files, we felt no qualms about retouching and colorizing the photos beyond recognition.”

For more information, visit fieldnotesbrand.com.