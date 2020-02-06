Fifth Third Bank closes in Hobart

Banks continue to close brick-and-mortar branches in Northwest Indiana as online and mobile banking continue to grow.

Fifth Third Bank closed its branch at 701 Old Ridge Road in Hobart on Jan. 28, spokesman Larry Magnesen said. The Cincinnati-based super-regional bank chain is referring customers to the closest branch at 5100 Broadway in Gary.

The bank closed a total of four Chicago area branches at the end of January, including Hobart, Waukegan, Lincolnshire and in Chicago's Streeterville neighborhood.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-589-3331 to upgrade your subscription.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Magnesen said it was part of a routine culling of under-performing branches across the Fifth Third network nationwide. A total of 28 branches were shuttered across the country.

"We use advanced analytics models to periodically look at our entire branch network," he said. "We still may add 100 more branches next year. It's ever-changing and evolving."

Fifth Third shuttered 40 branches last year when it merged with MB Financial.

Chase Bank, First Financial and First Midwest Bank also have closed branches in Northwest Indiana in recent years as the banking industry has shrunk its retail footprint while serving more customers — especially younger ones — online.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know We'll send breaking news and news alerts to you as as they happen! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.