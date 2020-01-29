Figure Eight Brewing to close after decade in downtown Valparaiso

Figure Eight Brewing, the first craft brewery to open in Valparaiso and a fixture of the downtown dining scene, is closing after a decade-long run.

The rock climbing-themed craft brewery and gastropub at 150 S. Washington St. on the courthouse square in Valparaiso announced on social media and its website it planned to close in a few weeks, which a longtime customer called "the end of an era."

"With the advent of this new year and decade, we have decided to move on to new adventures," Figure Eight posted on Facebook and its web page. "Figure Eight Brewing's last day of operation will be on February 8th. We wish you all well and thank you for the support over the last 10 years."

Figure Eight is named after the knot that ties the safety rope to a rock climber's harness, which resembles the infinity symbol and has been featured prominently in its logo and beer labels.

The craft brewery was known for brewing beers like the Ro Shampo Imperial Red Ale, the Snake Pro Double India pale ale, the Deadpoint IPA and the Raven Tor oatmeal stout, which it sold at its taproom and bottled for distribution. Figure Eight also brewed a wide variety of seasonal beers that included Belgian-style tripels, American amber ales, and Saison ales, and an alcohol-free root beer.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-589-3331 to upgrade your subscription.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}