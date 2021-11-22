Final contracts in place for South Shore's Double Track project

The final contracts for the South Shore Line’s Double Track project were approved Monday by the railroad’s Board of Trustees, punctuating a decades-long effort to modernize the line between Gary and Michigan City and putting the project in motion for a scheduled completion in 2024.

The Northern Indiana Commuter Transportation District board’s main action was to approve a $304.8 million construction contract with a joint venture of the Walsh and Herzog construction companies. It also approved contracts for work at the Portage/Ogden Dunes Station for necessary upgrades to the Positive Train Control safety system and for bus service during portions of the project.

“They truly are historic,” South Shore President Michael Noland said. “The contracts you just approved, especially the Double Track 1 main contract, allowing Walsh to begin construction, is the culmination of many, many, many years of effort.”