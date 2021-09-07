Final Oxbow Landing project to bring new corporate headqaruters from Illinois, allow Impact Networking to expand

Instead, his son now works in a new office tower the mayor helped pave the way for nearly two decades ago, when the city bought and tore down the River Park Apartments on an oxbow of the Little Calumet River, clearing the way for the Oxbow Landing development that now includes offices, hotels, Byway Brewing and a Buffalo Wild Wings.

"River Park Apartments had seen its glory days, and its glory days had come and gone," McDermott said. "I made a promise to the voters then and it really resonated. I told them if I became mayor we would redevelop River Park Apartments. I'm going to buy it, we're going to demolish the buildings and I'm going to put a commercial development there. I had no idea how much that would resonate in our community. It was a problem in our community. It was a problem in Highland, our neighboring community. It was taking a lot of our resources. We had police and fire here constantly. We bought it and, after some lawsuits and $20 million, demolished the buildings. When I come here 18 years later, I come back and know this place is worth three times what it was as River Park Apartments."