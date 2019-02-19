Financial adviser pens book on what business leaders can learn from horses

Alexandra Moran, a financial adviser and equine-assisted learning facilitator, has written "Workhorse: The Horsemanship of Business," a book that explains how to use horses to "teach authenticity and cooperation in the workforce."
Moran, a consultant and branch manager at Ameriprise Financial Service in Orland Park and a clinical assistant professor of entrepreneurship at Purdue University Northwest, has worked with horses more than 30 years, including as the head coach of the Purdue Northwest equestrian team. She wrote a book aiming to show how collaboration, communication, transparency and authenticity are keys to survival for horses and for successful corporate leadership.
"After a lifetime of watching horses and spending part of my career in corporate America, I realized there were so many similarities between how horses and humans interact with each other. Positive workplace interactions mirror horses and their herds," said Moran, who's been honored as one of The Times 20 Under 40. "The book speaks to a corporate audience looking for management insights. It also speaks to those looking for more connection to co-workers and ways to positively impact relationships in the workplace. It also speaks to our riding and corporate clients — those who have a 'favorite' horse get to read more stories about their favorite."
In addition to her other responsibilities, Moran operates the Boulder Ridge horse farm at 935 N 550 E in Westville, which hosts retreats, conferences and business meetings. She teaches that horses can be used to inform decision-making in the business world, and that the language of the herd can be translated for the board room.
"I hope that people see and feel the connection between each other. We need each other," Moran said. "Each of us is unique. We spend countless hours in team building and collaboration exercises at work — horses do this naturally for survival and we can learn from that."
"Workhorse: The Horsemanship of Business" is available online or can be special-ordered at local bookstores.