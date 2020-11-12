 Skip to main content
Financial planning firm moves from Illinois to St. John, will host food drive this weekend
Financial planning firm moves from Illinois to St. John, will host food drive this weekend

A financial planning firm moved from Tinley Park to St. John, and it's hosting a food drive this Saturday to introduce itself to the community.

Wisely Advised, an integrated investment advisory and accounting firm, opened at 9321 Wicker Ave. in the Avgo building. The firm will host a Share the Bread event from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday during which it will collect donations of nonperishable food for the Food Bank of Northwest Indiana.

People can drop off extra pantry items, such as cereal, soup, pasta, canned vegetables, canned fruits, canned beans, peanut butter, spaghetti sauce, mac and cheese, jelly, jam, tomato sauce and rice. Contactless drop-off is available.

Avgo will provide complimentary coffee, tea and breakfast snacks.

"This is something we've done annually," Managing Director Tony Velasquez said. "We feel called to do it, especially when so many people are unemployed. It's a community event to help those in need."

Wisely Advised plans to hold a food drive every holiday season but also wanted to get the community to come out to see the office it opened earlier this year. The firm serves the Tri-Town area, greater Northwest Indiana and the south suburbs of Chicago with an array of financial services for both people and businesses.

"Wisely Advised is a wealth management firm for individuals, businesses and pre-retirees," Velasquez said. "We offer anything and everything. We offer accounting, tax prep, financial planning, asset management and life insurance. We help businesses with 401K plans and to optimize to be tax-efficient."

Founded more than a decade ago, the firm was located in Oak Brook and then Tinley Park before moving to St. John.

"We like the low taxes and family-friendly environment," Velasquez said. "The area in general and St. John was the right fit. It's a great community with great schools."

The firm is planning to expand into a larger office soon.

"We're a growing firm," he said. "It's exciting to be here in fast-growing Northwest Indiana and to be part of the community growth. Our concept is to help people and help them move onward and upwards. We're looking forward to helping more people." 

For more information, visit wiselyadvised.com, call 708.572.3000 or email info@wiselyadvised.com.

