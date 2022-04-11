Finished steel imports jump 50.1% this year

The United States received permit applications for 3.07 million tons of steel in March, according to the U.S. Commerce Department’s most recent Steel Import Monitoring and Analysis data.

That was up 32% as compared to the 2.33 million permit tons in February and 31.1% as compared to the final imports of 2.34 million tons, according to the American Iron and Steel Institute.

That included 2.57 million tons of finished steel that would require no further processing in the United States, such as at service centers at the Port of Indiana-Burns Harbor.

Finished steel imports were up 40.2% as compared to the final imports total of 1.84 million in February.

For the first three months of the year, the United States has imported 8.47 million tons of steel, up 27.8% as compared to the same period in 2021, according to the American Iron and Steel Institute. Finished steel imports rose 50.1% year-over-year to 6.69 million tons so far this year.

Imports grabbed 27% of the U.S. market share in March and 25% so far this year.

The United States has been imposing flat tariffs of 25% on most foreign-made steel, but after record steel prices contributed to inflation fears started to roll them back with trading partners like the European Union, the United Kingdom and Japan. Instead, the federal government is imposing a tariff-quota system where the tariffs only kick in if the imports cross a certain threshold deemed to be a threat to the domestic steel industry.

In March, imports of standard pipe rose by 89%, wire rods by 79%, structural pipe and tubing by 67%, hot rolled sheets by 62% and oil country goods by 56%. Thus far in 2022, imports of wire rods are up 145%, oil country goods 108%, cold rolled sheets 89%, standard pipe 67% and sheets and strip galvanized hot dipped 57%.

In March, import permit applications rose 26% to 591,000 tons from Canada, 15% to 514,000 tons from Mexico, 55% to 337,000 tons from South Korea, 16% to 306,000 tons from Brazil and 137% to 170,000 tons from Vietnam.

So far this year, imports have fallen 5% to 1.6 million tons from Canada, risen 59% to 1.53 million tons from Mexico and declined by 24% to 945,000 tons from Brazil.

