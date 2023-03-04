Overall steel imports declined by 2% last year and finished steel imports rose by nearly 11%, according to preliminary U.S. Census Bureau data.

The United States imported 30.8 million tons of steel in 2022, including 25.2 million tons of finished steel that would not need to be further processed by American workers, such as those at steel companies at the Port of Indiana-Burns Harbor.

Finished steel imports grabbed 24% of the market share last year and 23% in December, according to the Census Bureau.

U.S. steelmakers, like the mills around the lakeshore in Northwest Indiana, made 88.775 million net tons of steel last year, down from 94.5 million the previous year.

According to the Washington D.C.-based American Iron and Steel Institute, the United States imported 2.8 million tons of steel in December, which was up 8.6% as compared to the previous month. Finished imports totaled 1.84 million tons in December, which was down 4.8% compared to the previous month.

In December, imports of line pipe were up 73%, ingots and billets and slabs 36%, sheets and strip all other metallic coatings 30%, oil country goods 27% and sheet and strip hot dipped galvanized 26%.

Last year, imports of line pipe were up by 47%, oil country goods by 44%, standard pipe by 44%, heavy structural shapes by 36% and wire rods by 30%.

In 2022 the largest exports of steel to the United States were from Canada, Mexico, South Korea, Brazil and Japan. Imports fell 2% to 6.8 million tons from Canada and 41% to 2.56 million tons from Brazil.

Imports rose 11% to 5.3 million from Mexico, 3% to 2.81 million tons from South Korea and 16% to 1.26 million tons from Japan.