Fire damages LaPorte County home

LAPORTE COUNTY — Firefighters from two counties fought a house fire in unincorporated Otis in LaPorte County Saturday night.

The Westville Community Volunteer Fire Department, Liberty Township Fire Department and Pines Fire Department battled the blaze on the 100 block of Snyder Road in the small community in New Durham Township.

The fire was reported just after 6 p.m. Saturday, according to a news release from the Liberty Township Volunteer Fire Department.

The Liberty Township Fire Department sent an engine crew and tanker to help shuttle water to the scene for hours on Saturday night. The Westville Community Fire Department had jurisdiction over the house fire.

Firefighters eventually extinguished the fire. They were still on the scene putting out hotspots and making sure the fire hadn't spread as of 10 p.m. Saturday night.