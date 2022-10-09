Fire damages LaPorte County home

LAPORTE COUNTY — Firefighters from two counties fought a house fire in unincorporated Otis in LaPorte County Saturday night.
The Westville Community Volunteer Fire Department, Liberty Township Fire Department and Pines Fire Department battled the blaze on the 100 block of Snyder Road in the small community in New Durham Township.
The fire was reported just after 6 p.m. Saturday, according to a news release from the Liberty Township Volunteer Fire Department.
The Liberty Township Fire Department sent an engine crew and tanker to help shuttle water to the scene for hours on Saturday night. The Westville Community Fire Department had jurisdiction over the house fire.
Firefighters eventually extinguished the fire. They were still on the scene putting out hotspots and making sure the fire hadn't spread as of 10 p.m. Saturday night.
Gallery: The Times Photos of the Week
100222-nws-cpforum4.jpg
Danielle Bazin, a candidate for Crown Point school board, responds to a question at the candidates’ forum Saturday at the Crown Point Community Library. Seated are fellow candidates Richard Sassman and Dawn Cade.
Breast cancer survivors share their stories
Battling breast cancer is just one of the challenges Nicole Hipp has faced over the past 12 years. A friend who nominated Hipp for Pink Ribbon Society calendar describes her as a "strong, positive, intelligent and beautiful woman."
Tony V. Martin, The Times
092622_nws_PinkRibbonTea_9663.JPG
Lisa Kavanaugh was named Ms. March on the Pink Ribbon Society calendar. She stresses positivity when facing cancer.
Tony V. Martin, The Times
West Side Leadership Academy garden and greenhouse project
Student Brandi Johnson explains the gardening program at the West Side Leadership Academy.
John J. Watkins, The Times
West Side Leadership Academy garden and greenhouse project
Jill Aichinger from Indiana GEAR Up adds some fall decorations to the new greenhouse at the West Side Leadership Academy.
John J. Watkins, The Times
100122-spt-fbh-cp-lap_18
Crown Point’s JJ Johnson (2) crosses the goal line as LaPorte’s Aleksander Jovanoski (31) defends in the first quarter in LaPorte Friday evening.
Jeffrey D. Nicholls, The Times
100122-spt-fbh-cp-lap_6
LaPorte’s Dylan Salisbury (7) avoids Crown Point’s Seamus Malaski (85) as he runs the ball in the second quarter at Kiwanis Field in LaPorte Friday evening.
Jeffrey D. Nicholls, The Times
100122-spt-fbh-cp-lap_7
Crown Point head coach Craig Buzea talks with JJ Johnson (2) on the sideline against LaPorte at Kiwanis Field in LaPorte Friday evening.
Jeffrey D. Nicholls, The Times
100122-spt-fbh-cp-lap_2
LaPorte’s Kai Jones (23) runs the ball in the first quarter with Crown Point’s Cody Goodwin (33) pursing at Kiwanis Field in LaPorte Friday evening.
Jeffrey D. Nicholls, The Times
Chesterton at Lake Central football
Lake Central's Xavier Williams, right, briefly loses control of the ball as he's tackled on Friday in St. John.
Kale Wilk, The Times
Valparaiso at Merrillville football
Merrillville's Justin Marshall runs against Valparaiso.
John J. Watkins, The Times
Valparaiso at Merrillville football
A pass to Merrillville's John Peters is broken up by Valparaiso's Tyres Morris.
John J. Watkins, The Times
Valparaiso at Merrillville football
Valparaiso's Thomas Burda celebrates his touchdown Friday.
John J. Watkins, The Times
092822-nws-excavate4.jpg
Assisted by Rudy Sutton, of R.V. Sutton Inc., Nick Taskoff, a client at Opportunity Enterprises, operates an excavator Wednesday during the ceremonial excavation for the new respite center in Valparaiso.
Steve Euvino
092922-nws-excavate8.jpg
Christine Sutherlin, a client of Opportunity Enterprises, right, and Chris Vangel, of Steel Cities Steels in Burns Harbor, watch the ceremonial excavation Wednesday for the new respite center coming to the OE lakeside complex in Valparaiso. Clients and sponsors, including Steel Cities, participated in the excavation.
Steve Euvino
092922-spt-bso-val-lc_4
Lake Central’s Tye Adams (8) takes the header in front of Valparaiso’s Drew Brandt (9) off a Vikings free kick in the first half at Lake Central High School in St. John Wednesday evening.
Jeffrey D. Nicholls, The Times
092922-spt-bso-val-lc_6
Lake Central’s Miller Knestrict (11) and Craig Rusin (10) celebrate Rusin’s goal giving Lake Central a 2-1 lead over Valparaiso at Lake Central High School in St. John on Wednesday evening.
Jeffrey D. Nicholls, The Times
092922-spt-bso-val-lc_3
Valparaiso’s Ethan Brubaker (8) redirects the ball away from Lake Central’s Marco Rivera (23) in the first half at Lake Central High School in St. John Wednesday evening.
Jeffrey D. Nicholls, The Times
Gov. Eric Holcomb and U.S. Rep. Frank Mrvan "fireside chat" `
Northwest Indiana Forum President and CEO Heather Ennis, center, emcees a conversation with Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb and U.S. Rep. Frank Mrvan at the Ignite the Region luncheon on Tuesday.
John J. Watkins, The Times
Gov. Eric Holcomb and U.S. Rep. Frank Mrvan "fireside chat" `
Angie Chilcott, Merrillville Director of Economic Development, chats with Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb at the Ignite the Region luncheon on Tuesday.
John J. Watkins, The Times
092822-spt-bso-bni-ic_13
Bishop Noll’s Xavier Zukley (25) holds off Illiana Christian’s Grant Terpstra (5) late in the first half at Illiana Christian Tuesday evening.
Jeffrey D. Nicholls, The Times
092822-spt-bso-bni-ic_7
Illiana Christian’s Trevor VanderMeer (19) throws in against Bishop Noll in the first half at Illiana Christian Tuesday evening.
Jeffrey D. Nicholls, The Times
Seed Planting Ceremony
Faith Farms CDC Administrator Freida Graves prepares a planter for the "Seed Planting Ceremony" on Monday.
John J. Watkins The Times
Seed Planting Ceremony
Ducks and other farm animals can be found at Faith Farms CDC in Gary.
John J. Watkins, The Times
Seed Planting Ceremony
Goats and other farm animals can be found at Faith Farms CDC in Gary.
John J. Watkins, The Times
092622-nws-vetride11.jpg
Motorcyclists begin the 27-mile route of the annual Victory for Veterans Memorial Ride from Wicker Memorial Park in Highland.
Steve Euvino
092622-nws-vetride7.jpg
Jackson Jankowski, 3, and his grandfather, Tim Jankowski, both of Highland, watch the proceedings prior to the start of the annual Victory for Veterans Memorial Ride.
Steve Euvino
092622-nws-vetride1.jpg
Highland resident Enrique Herrera poses with his son, Xavier, for Herrera’s brother, Cosme Herrera, of Hammond, prior to the start of the annual Victory for Veterans Memorial Ride from Wicker Memorial Park in Highland.
