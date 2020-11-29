Fire department burns down Winfield house for training

WINFIELD — A fire department training exercise shut down 109th Avenue at Green Place Sunday afternoon, officials said.

The Lakes of the Four Seasons Volunteer Fire Force did a training operation with a planned burn of the vacant house along one of the main roads in and out of the town in Lake County.

"Throughout the day you will see some fire trucks and smoke coming from the house located at 5509 E. 109th Ave. Please be advised this is a training exercise and there is no emergency," the fire department said in a press release.

"Please use caution when traveling through this area as smoke may be in the roadway. Later in the day the house will be burnt down, following all necessary rules and requirements set by the state and IDEM. We are training to serve you better."

