Firehouse Subs restaurants hosting hiring fair this week

More than a year after the coronavirus pandemic started, unemployment remains elevated in Northwest Indiana, with a 6.7% jobless rate in the Gary metropolitan area.

Lake and LaPorte counties have two of the three highest unemployment rates in the state in February, according to the Indiana Department of Workforce Development.

But many restaurants have had "help wanted" signs out. And one local chain has been hard-pressed to fill vacancies.

Firehouse Subs, the firefighter-themed sub sandwich restaurant, will have a hiring fair this week at all nine Chicagoland locations, including in Merrillville, Portage and Valparaiso in Northwest Indiana.

The Jacksonville, Florida-based chain has more than 1,100 restaurants nationwide that sell hot subs on toasted rolls with firefighter-inspired names like the Hook & Ladder, which combines smoked turkey breast, Virginia honey ham, and melted Monterey Jack.