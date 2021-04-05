 Skip to main content
Firehouse Subs restaurants hosting hiring fair this week
Firehouse Subs is hiring at all its Northwest Indiana locations this week.

 Provided

More than a year after the coronavirus pandemic started, unemployment remains elevated in Northwest Indiana, with a 6.7% jobless rate in the Gary metropolitan area.

Lake and LaPorte counties have two of the three highest unemployment rates in the state in February, according to the Indiana Department of Workforce Development.

But many restaurants have had "help wanted" signs out. And one local chain has been hard-pressed to fill vacancies.

Firehouse Subs, the firefighter-themed sub sandwich restaurant, will have a hiring fair this week at all nine Chicagoland locations, including in Merrillville, Portage and Valparaiso in Northwest Indiana.

The Jacksonville, Florida-based chain has more than 1,100 restaurants nationwide that sell hot subs on toasted rolls with firefighter-inspired names like the Hook & Ladder, which combines smoked turkey breast, Virginia honey ham, and melted Monterey Jack.

It's hiring for 12,000 positions nationwide, including shift leaders and general manager positions. The chain will seek to fill dozens of openings at job recruitment open houses from 2-5 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday at its restaurants at 2627 E. 80th Ave. in Merrillville, 6536 U.S. 6 in Portage, and 71 Silhavy Road in Valparaiso.

"Both customers and future crew members can feel good about choosing Firehouse Subs because our subs save lives," spokeswoman Gianna Perera said. "A portion of every purchase benefits the Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation and helps provide lifesaving equipment/resources to first responders and public safety organizations. The Foundation has donated nearly $1,378,000 to first responders in greater Chicago."

For more information, visit firehousesubs.com.

Three Indiana business schools rank among nation's best, according to U.S. News & World Report

