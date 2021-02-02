First 2 NIPSCO wind projects complete

Two new wind farms are now online and generating electricity for NIPSCO, the company announced Monday.

The Indiana-based projects — Rosewater Wind in White County and Jordan Creek Wind in Benton and Warren counties — are generating enough electricity to power 125,000 homes, according to NIPSCO.

"We are excited to welcome these wind assets to our generating portfolio," NIPSCO President Mike Hooper said in the company's announcement.

He said the projects were the first to be completed in the company's "Your Energy, Your Future" plan, which sets the goal of being coal-free by 2028 through the addition of cleaner energy sources to its existing portfolio of natural gas and hydroelectric generation. NIPSCO says the transition will save customers $4 billion over the long term.

Rosewater Wind Farm is a 102 megawatt facility constructed by EDP Renewables North America. The wind farm is owned and operated by a joint venture consisting of NIPSCO, the developer of the facility and a tax equity investor.