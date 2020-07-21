First annual North Judson business pitch competition to encourage entrepreneurship

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The inaugural North Judson 2020 Business Pitch Competition this fall aims to encourage entrepreneurship in Starke County.

The Starke County Economic Development Foundation will host the event at 7 p.m. Sept. 19 at the North Judson Townhall at 310 Lane St. in North Judson. The hope is to encourage someone to establish a new business or expand an existing business in or around North Judson.

"This competition falls in line with what we were formed to do, that being the creation and assistance to new and expanding companies in the Starke County area," Executive Director Larry Wickert said. "With the help of the Indiana Small Business Development Center, where we serve as their business advisers for Starke County, we think that this event is very exciting and could very well lead to a new or expanding business taking up residence in Starke County and specifically in North Judson.”

The competition is open to entrepreneurs and businesses that are less than three years old. Three to four people will judge ideas for new business ventures, products, services, expansions, or new strategic plans with a clear growth plan.