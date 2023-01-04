First Financial Bank acquires Brady Ware Capital, adding to investment banking capabilities

First Financial Bank has acquired the assets of Brady Ware Capital for an undisclosed sum.

The Cincinnati-based bank, which has locations in Schererville, Gary, Crown Point, Hammond, Hobart and Highland, boosted its investment banking offerings as a result of the acquisition.

First Financial Bank brought on the associates from Brady Ware Capital, an offshoot of the regional CPA and advisory firm Brady Ware & Schoenfeld. It said the acquisition of the Dayton, Ohio-based financial services firm will "enhance the bank’s ability to develop broad, long-term relationships with clients."

“With the addition of investment banking capabilities from Brady Ware Capital, First Financial Bank further expands the products and services we bring to bear for businesses and their owners,” said Archie Brown, president and CEO of First Financial Bank. “This is an excellent addition to our strategy of growing core client relationships by meeting more of their needs.”

Brady Ware & Schoenfeld will continue to operate independently, providing middle-market companies with tax, assurance, strategic valuation and other advisory services.

“We are excited to join the First Financial Bank organization,” said Cliff Bishop, president of Brady Ware Capital. “This acquisition will add valuable investment banking capabilities to Yellow Cardinal’s existing services, providing business owners with deep expertise and a 360-degree perspective on their business and personal financial needs.”