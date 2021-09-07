First Financial Bank business banker to give a talk to chamber

A business banker at First Financial Bank will give a talk about business development to the Crossroads Regional Chamber of Commerce.

Andrew Kyres is a vice president and business banker at First Financial Bank, a Cincinnati-based financial institution with branches in Crown Point, Schererville, Highland, Hammond, Hobart, Gary and Kankakee.

Kyres will give a talk at 8 a.m. Sept. 23 at Crossroads Regional Chamber of Commerce’s Coffee, Community & Connections event at the Chamber office at 440 W. 84th Drive in Merrillville. Doors open at 7:45 a.m. for networking, mingling and light refreshments.

His talk will be entitled "Business Development Tips & Insights."

"The business environment has changed significantly as we navigate through COVID," he said. "I will share some insights on how to better position yourself in the marketplace so that you might attain higher levels of business and personal success."

The event is free and open to both Crossroads Regional Chamber of Commerce members and the general public.