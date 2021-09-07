 Skip to main content
First Financial Bank business banker to give a talk to chamber
A business banker at First Financial Bank will give a talk about business development to the Crossroads Regional Chamber of Commerce.

Andrew Kyres is a vice president and business banker at First Financial Bank, a Cincinnati-based financial institution with branches in Crown Point, Schererville, Highland, Hammond, Hobart, Gary and Kankakee.

Kyres will give a talk at 8 a.m. Sept. 23 at Crossroads Regional Chamber of Commerce’s Coffee, Community & Connections event at the Chamber office at 440 W. 84th Drive in Merrillville. Doors open at 7:45 a.m. for networking, mingling and light refreshments.

His talk will be entitled "Business Development Tips & Insights."

"The business environment has changed significantly as we navigate through COVID," he said. "I will share some insights on how to better position yourself in the marketplace so that you might attain higher levels of business and personal success."

The event is free and open to both Crossroads Regional Chamber of Commerce members and the general public.

"Coffee, Connections, & Community is a monthly networking/educational forum hosted by the Voice of Business Committee of the Crossroads Regional Chamber of Commerce," the chamber serving businesses in Crown Point and Merrillvlle said in a press release. "The Crossroads Regional Chamber of Commerce is a catalyst for regional and business growth. The chamber helps prepare and educate businesses for future success."

Advance registrations are appreciated. For more information or to register, visit www.crossroadschamber.org or call the chamber office at (219) 769-8180.

Business Reporter

