First Financial Bank completes acquisition of Summit Funding

First Financial Bank has completed its acquisition of Cincinnati-based Summit Funding Group for $121 million in cash and stock.
Cincinnati-based First Financial, which operates several Northwest Indiana branches, including in Gary, Hammond, Highland, Schererville and Crown Point, has bought the fourth largest independent platform for financing equipment nationwide.
"We are excited about the opportunity to provide our clients with additional services through Summit's extensive leasing capabilities, and we look forward to the growth potential that is created through this acquisition," First Financial President and CEO Archie Brown said.
Summit Funding Group finances leases for equipment for industries ncluding construction, automotive, energy, distribution, aviation services, material handling, transportation and waste and recycling.
It currently manages a portfolio of $1 billion with outstanding balances of $500 million spread across 4,000 leases.
NWI Business Ins and Outs: Capriotti's, Downtown Delights, Pi City, creperie and former Indianapolis Colts quarterback's firm opening; Chop House closes
Coming soon
Open
Open
Open
Coming soon
Closed
Open
WATCH NOW: Riding Shotgun with NWI Cops — Patrolling Lowell with Cpl. Aaron Crawford
NWI Business Ins and Outs: Chipotle, Parlay Grill and Catering, Savage Suites and JJ Fish and Chicken open
NWI Business Ins and Outs: Chipotle, Parlay Grill and Catering, Savage Suites and JJ Fish and Chicken open