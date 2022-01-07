 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
First Financial Bank completes acquisition of Summit Funding
urgent

A First Financial Bank branch in downtown Highland is shown. 

 Joseph S. Pete

First Financial Bank has completed its acquisition of Cincinnati-based Summit Funding Group for $121 million in cash and stock.

Cincinnati-based First Financial, which operates several Northwest Indiana branches, including in Gary, Hammond, Highland, Schererville and Crown Point, has bought the fourth largest independent platform for financing equipment nationwide.

"We are excited about the opportunity to provide our clients with additional services through Summit's extensive leasing capabilities, and we look forward to the growth potential that is created through this acquisition," First Financial President and CEO Archie Brown said.

Summit Funding Group finances leases for equipment for industries ncluding construction, automotive, energy, distribution, aviation services, material handling, transportation and waste and recycling.

It currently manages a portfolio of $1 billion with outstanding balances of $500 million spread across 4,000 leases.

