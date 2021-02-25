First Financial Bank donates $3.5 million to coronavirus relief and other charity last year

First Financial Bank and its employees gave more than $3.5 million to coronavirus relief and other charitable causes across the Midwest last year.
The bank's employees also volunteered for 8,900 houses in their communities in 2020.
The Cincinnati, Ohio-based bank, which has branches in Hammond, Highland, Hobart and Crown Point, donated $117,000 in Northwest Indiana last year.
“We are proud to be making a positive difference in our communities, especially in light of the struggles we all shared last year,” said Roddell McCullough, director of Community Development for First Financial Bank. “Our strategic intent is to be woven into the communities we serve. In 2020 and continuing into this year, we are working to understand the needs of our clients and communities so we can offer financial resources to help make lives better.”
First Financial donated to the Food Bank of NWI, Girls on the Run, Northwest Indiana Reinvestment Alliance, Northwest Indiana Community Action, Meals on Wheels, Lake Area United Way, Tradewinds, Junior Achievement of NWI, Urban League of NWI, the Jasper Newton Foundation and other nonprofits in Northwest Indiana.
Its employees volunteered for 379 hours last year, some of which was done virtually because of the need for social distancing and limits on in-person volunteer opportunities during the coronavirus pandemic.
First Financial Bank operates 143 branches across the Midwest and Kentucky. The bank, which offers a full array of commercial, retail and mortgage services, has $10.2 billion in loans, $11.6 billion in deposits, and about $2.2 billion in shareholder equity.
