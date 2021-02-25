 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
First Financial Bank donates $3.5 million to coronavirus relief and other charity last year
urgent

First Financial Bank donates $3.5 million to coronavirus relief and other charity last year

{{featured_button_text}}
First Financial Bank donates $3.5 million to conronavirus relief and other chairty

A First Financial Bank branch in downtown Highland is shown.

 Joseph S. Pete

First Financial Bank and its employees gave more than $3.5 million to coronavirus relief and other charitable causes across the Midwest last year.

The bank's employees also volunteered for 8,900 houses in their communities in 2020.

The Cincinnati, Ohio-based bank, which has branches in Hammond, Highland, Hobart and Crown Point, donated $117,000 in Northwest Indiana last year.

“We are proud to be making a positive difference in our communities, especially in light of the struggles we all shared last year,” said Roddell McCullough, director of Community Development for First Financial Bank. “Our strategic intent is to be woven into the communities we serve. In 2020 and continuing into this year, we are working to understand the needs of our clients and communities so we can offer financial resources to help make lives better.” 

First Financial donated to the Food Bank of NWI, Girls on the Run, Northwest Indiana Reinvestment Alliance, Northwest Indiana Community Action, Meals on Wheels, Lake Area United Way, Tradewinds, Junior Achievement of NWI, Urban League of NWI, the Jasper Newton Foundation and other nonprofits in Northwest Indiana.

Its employees volunteered for 379 hours last year, some of which was done virtually because of the need for social distancing and limits on in-person volunteer opportunities during the coronavirus pandemic.

First Financial Bank operates 143 branches across the Midwest and Kentucky. The bank, which offers a full array of commercial, retail and mortgage services, has $10.2 billion in loans, $11.6 billion in deposits, and about $2.2 billion in shareholder equity.

NWI Business Ins and Outs: Openings include Safari Beach Tan, Johnny Rockets, Restaurant Tarascos and Wild Wood's: A Gathering Place; closings include Suttle Bistro and Altar Artifacts

NWI Business Ins and Outs: Openings include Safari Beach Tan, Johnny Rockets, Restaurant Tarascos and Wild Wood's: A Gathering Place; closings include Suttle Bistro and Altar Artifacts

'The business has changed'

'The business has changed'

  • Joseph S. Pete
  • Updated

The concept proved popular and he expanded to Portage in 2004. Now he's expanding the chain further, taking over Beach Tan Express salons his …

'A little mini-vacation'

'A little mini-vacation'

  • Joseph S. Pete
  • Updated

Both of the new tanning salons are about 1,500 square feet with about 14 tanning booths. They also offer spray tans.

College turned into fireworks store

College turned into fireworks store

  • Joseph S. Pete
  • Updated

Only in the Region, where the Fourth of July is roughly celebrated from the beginning of May to the end of September, would a college be turne…

Restaurant Tarascos opens in Hammond

Restaurant Tarascos opens in Hammond

  • Joseph S. Pete
  • Updated

Restaurant Tarascos opened at 6257 Hohman Ave., just south of downtown Hammond. The restaurant offers Mexican cuisine at affordable prices. It…

Suttle Bistro shutters in Miller

Suttle Bistro shutters in Miller

  • Joseph S. Pete
  • Updated

Suttle Bistro, a laid-back neighborhood eatery at 6039 Miller Ave. in Gary's lakefront Miller enclave, has closed after a short run in the spa…

Altar closes in downtown Michigan City

Altar closes in downtown Michigan City

  • Joseph S. Pete
  • Updated

Altar Artifacts had the bad luck of opening in November 2019, just a few months before the coronavirus pandemic swept the world.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Business Reporter

Joseph S. Pete is a Lisagor Award-winning business reporter who covers steel, industry, unions, the ports, retail, banking and more. The Indiana University grad has been with The Times since 2013 and blogs about craft beer, culture and the military.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts