First Financial Bank donates $38,500 to Northwest Indiana nonprofits

First Financial Bank recently donated $38,500 to Northwest Indiana nonprofits.

The Cincinnati-based bank, which has locations in Schererville, Gary, Crown Point, Hammond, Hobart and Highland, is giving grants to a total of 59 groups in Indiana, Illinois, Ohio and Kentucky.

“First Financial and our associates are proud of our roles as neighbors, leaders and supporters in the communities we serve,” said Roddell McCullough, chief corporate responsibility officer for First Financial Bank. “By teaming up with these impressive local organizations, we advance our mission to positively impact our communities, and we are excited about the lives that will be touched along the way.”

First Financial Bank awards grants to support community causes like neighborhood development, workforce development, education, culture and the arts. It focused especially on helping low-income communities within its service territory.

In the Calumet Region, it donated to Habitat for Humanity of Northwest Indiana, Legacy Foundation, Northwest Indiana Community Action and Northwest Indiana Reinvestment Alliance.

“Banks have responsibilities to help improve our communities and when they do it genuinely, with local people for local support, the impact is doubled,” NWICA CEO Jen Trowbridge said. “First Financial is making a comfortable place in Gary where NWICA and community agencies can use space to meet people where they live. First Financial is our local bank that creates an environment of opportunity, and we are grateful for their support.”