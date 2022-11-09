 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
urgent

First Financial Bank donates $38,500 to Northwest Indiana nonprofits

  • 0
First Financial Bank donates $38,500 to Northwest Indiana nonprofits

First Financial Bank in Highland is shown.

 Joseph S. Pete

First Financial Bank recently donated $38,500 to Northwest Indiana nonprofits.

The Cincinnati-based bank, which has locations in Schererville, Gary, Crown Point, Hammond, Hobart and Highland, is giving grants to a total of 59 groups in Indiana, Illinois, Ohio and Kentucky.

“First Financial and our associates are proud of our roles as neighbors, leaders and supporters in the communities we serve,” said Roddell McCullough, chief corporate responsibility officer for First Financial Bank. “By teaming up with these impressive local organizations, we advance our mission to positively impact our communities, and we are excited about the lives that will be touched along the way.”

First Financial Bank awards grants to support community causes like neighborhood development, workforce development, education, culture and the arts. It focused especially on helping low-income communities within its service territory.

People are also reading…

In the Calumet Region, it donated to Habitat for Humanity of Northwest Indiana, Legacy Foundation, Northwest Indiana Community Action and Northwest Indiana Reinvestment Alliance.

“Banks have responsibilities to help improve our communities and when they do it genuinely, with local people for local support, the impact is doubled,” NWICA CEO Jen Trowbridge said. “First Financial is making a comfortable place in Gary where NWICA and community agencies can use space to meet people where they live. First Financial is our local bank that creates an environment of opportunity, and we are grateful for their support.”

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Business Reporter

Joseph S. Pete is a Lisagor Award-winning business reporter who covers steel, industry, unions, the ports, retail, banking and more. The Indiana University grad has been with The Times since 2013 and blogs about craft beer, culture and the military.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Video: St. Louisians participate in historic Powerball lottery

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts