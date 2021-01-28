First Financial Bank donates $40,000 to support minority-owned small businesses in NWI

First Financial Bank is donating $40,000 to minority-owned small businesses in Northwest Indiana.

The Cincinnati-based bank, which has branches in Crown Point, Hammond, Highland, Gary, Schererville, St. John and Hobart, created a new Minority Small Business Fund to enable the Northwest Indiana Reinvestment Alliance to distribute grants to firms with few employees.

“First Financial Bank has prioritized its support for minority small businesses, which are often undercapitalized and have a difficult time qualifying for traditional bank financing,” said Roddell McCullough, director of Community Development for First Financial Bank. “Providing funding through local economic development organizations such as NWIRA is reflective of the creative approach we’re using to help these businesses access working capital so they can grow and benefit their home communities.”

The Northwest Indiana Reinvestment Alliance, a nonprofit that offers the community services like financial counseling, home ownership coaching and foreclosure modification guidance, will distribute the funds locally.