First Financial Bank employees donate $3.9 million, contribute 11,700 volunteer hours

First Financial Bank's employees contributed $3.9 million to charity and volunteered more than 11,000 hours across the Midwest last year.

The Cincinnati-based regional bank has branches in Gary, Hammond, Hobart, Highland, Crown Point and Schererville. In the Northwest Indiana market, its workers donated $138,000 to local nonprofits and contributed more than 390 volunteer hours last year.

“First Financial and our associates believe strongly in helping our communities to grow and become stronger, and we’re thankful for our combined dedication to community service and the benefits it delivers,” said Roddell McCullough, chief corporate responsibility officer for First Financial Bank.

The bank has a geographic footprint in Indiana, Illinois, Kentucky and its home base in Ohio. The bank said it has far surpassed its original philanthropy goal of $8.5 million for its Community Benefits Agreement for 2018–2022.

It has now given $14.9 million or 175% more than originally planned.

The bank also encourages employees to volunteer through its Give First program that offers employees up to eight hours of paid time off so they can volunteer during normal working hours. Its workers continued to do remote and virtual volunteering during the pandemic.

Founded in 1863, the bank has $16.3 billion in assets, $12.9 billion in deposits, $9.3 billion in loans and $2.3 billion in shareholders' equity.

