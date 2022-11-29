 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
First Financial Bank feeds hungry throughout Northwest Indiana

First Financial Bank in Highland is shown.

 Joseph S. Pete

First Financial Bank collected 388 food items at its recent food drive in Northwest Indiana.

The bank gathered donations at its branches in Highland, Hobart, Hammond, Gary, Crown Point and Schererville. It then distributed nonperishable food like canned vegetables, soup and rice to local food pantries to be distributed to the needy in the community.

“Distributing the food through local agencies helps us to generate the greatest possible local impact toward helping our clients and communities thrive,” said Roddell McCullough, chief corporate responsibility officer for First Financial Bank. “This has been a tremendously successful campaign and we are grateful for such strong community support in delivering food to those who need it.”

Video provided in partnership with The Times, JEDtv and WJOB. Sponsored by Strack & Van Til.

Cincinnati-based First Financial Bank gathered more than 7,500 food items in its broader Midwestern service territory of Indiana, Illinois, Ohio and Kentucky. In Northwest Indiana, it distributed food to St. James Food Pantry, Hobart Food Pantry, St. Jude’s Home and other local nonprofits.

People are also reading…

The bank also collected more than 20,000 books this year that it donated to schools, libraries, churches and nonprofits with the goal of promoting financial literacy.

First Financial Bank has $16.6 billion in assets, including $9.8 billion in loans, $12.3 billion in deposits and $2 billion in shareholders’ equity. Founded in 1863, it has 134 branches offering a wide range of financial services such as commercial, retail and mortgage banking. It also offers commercial finance, wealth management, portfolio management, trust and estate, brokerage and retirement plan services.

Its wealth management division has more than $3 billion under management.

For more information, visit www.bankatfirst.com.

