 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
urgent

First Financial Bank, Gary Community Partnership buying toys for children in foster homes

  • Updated
  • 0
First Financial Bank, Gary Community Partnership doing holiday toy drive for children in foster homes

First Financial Bank in Highland is shown.

 Joseph S. Pete

First Financial Bank is helping Gary Community Partnership make foster kids' holiday spirits brighter this holiday season.

The bank, which has locations in Gary, Crown Point, Highland, Hobart and Hammond, made a donation to buy toys for 20 families who provide unsubsidized care for more than 80 children. First Financial Bank and Gary Community Partnership also are soliciting donations for holiday baskets filled with presents, goodies and cleaning supplies for the families.

“These families do not qualify for federal funding to support the additional youth. This is a great opportunity for us to be a blessing to the entire family,” GCP Executive Director Jeffrey Edwards said. “First Financial has been a tremendous partner with us in the community supporting our causes across multiple programs. We are so excited to have them aboard once again for this holiday effort.”

People are also reading…

Volunteers are needed to help wrap presents for the kids, which can be purchased online via an Amazon gift registry. The volunteer gift wrapping will take place from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m. on Dec. 10 at the First Financial branch at 5974 W. Ridge Road in Gary.

Santa also will stop by the bank's community room to visit with the recipient families.

“Our team at First Financial is excited for the opportunity to once again team up with Gary Community Partnership to make this positive impact in the community, and to see the heartwarming smiles on the faces of children and families,” said Angela Byers, director, community development administration and outreach for First Financial Bank.

For more information, visit www.garycommunitypartnership.com or call 219.427.2421.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Business Reporter

Joseph S. Pete is a Lisagor Award-winning business reporter who covers steel, industry, unions, the ports, retail, banking and more. The Indiana University grad has been with The Times since 2013 and blogs about craft beer, culture and the military.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Be on the lookout for these signs of a predatory credit card

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts