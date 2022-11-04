First Financial Bank, Gary Community Partnership buying toys for children in foster homes

First Financial Bank is helping Gary Community Partnership make foster kids' holiday spirits brighter this holiday season.

The bank, which has locations in Gary, Crown Point, Highland, Hobart and Hammond, made a donation to buy toys for 20 families who provide unsubsidized care for more than 80 children. First Financial Bank and Gary Community Partnership also are soliciting donations for holiday baskets filled with presents, goodies and cleaning supplies for the families.

“These families do not qualify for federal funding to support the additional youth. This is a great opportunity for us to be a blessing to the entire family,” GCP Executive Director Jeffrey Edwards said. “First Financial has been a tremendous partner with us in the community supporting our causes across multiple programs. We are so excited to have them aboard once again for this holiday effort.”

Volunteers are needed to help wrap presents for the kids, which can be purchased online via an Amazon gift registry. The volunteer gift wrapping will take place from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m. on Dec. 10 at the First Financial branch at 5974 W. Ridge Road in Gary.

Santa also will stop by the bank's community room to visit with the recipient families.

“Our team at First Financial is excited for the opportunity to once again team up with Gary Community Partnership to make this positive impact in the community, and to see the heartwarming smiles on the faces of children and families,” said Angela Byers, director, community development administration and outreach for First Financial Bank.

For more information, visit www.garycommunitypartnership.com or call 219.427.2421.