First Financial Bank launches financial literacy campaign and book drive

First Financial Bank is now collecting books at all of its Northwest Indiana branches, including in Gary, Hammond, Hobart, Highland, Crown Point and Schererville.

The Cincinnati-based regional bank launched a book drive and financial literarcy outreach program to celebrate National Financial Literacy Month in April.

It's encouraging customers to drop off books that it will be donating to schools, libraries, churches and other community resources through April 30.

“Financial literacy is the foundation for a thriving community and economic stability,” said Roddell McCullough, chief corporate responsibility officer for First Financial Bank. “Education is so important that we established it as a key pillar in our ALIVE strategy to help support the needs of low- to moderate-income communities. That’s why we are so proud to work with local organizations in each of our communities to promote literacy, and specifically financial literacy, for everyone.”

The bank is seeking titles like "Bunny Money," "The Total Money Makeover" and other books and articles to promote financial literacy for all ages. It recommends donations of 11 specific books on subjects like saving and managing credit card debt.

It's part of First Financial's ALIVE strategy that provides "Access to banking services and capital, Lending in communities, Investments in local activities, Inclusion and empowerment, Volunteering of time, and Education through the facilitation of financial literacy."

First Financial Bank was founded in 1893 and now has 139 branches in Indiana, Illinois, Kentucky and its home state of Ohio. It has $16.3 billion in assets, $9.3 billion in loans and $12.9 billion in deposits.

