First Financial Bank has named a new market president for commercial banking for Chicago and Northwest Indiana.

The Cincinnati-based bank appointed Jeff Steigelman to lead its commercial banking in Chicago and the Calumet Region. In the role, he will be tasked with overseeing First Financial's commercial banking team in Northwest Indiana and Chicago and growing its relationship with its commercial and industrial clients.

A graduate of Webster University in St. Louis, he's worked in banking in Chicago for more than 20 years. He's served for the last three years as a Chicago market president.

He will oversee First Financial Bank's local commercial banking services like commercial credit, lending, trade finance and treasury management. First Financial Bank also provides business clients with specialty services like equipment leasing and finance through its Summit Funding Group division, capital markets advice through Bannockburn Global Forex, niche financing for select industries through Oak Street Funding and wealth management services through its Yellow Cardinal Advisory Group.

First Financial Bank has $17 billion in assets, $10.3 billion in loans, $12.7 billion in deposits and 132 branches in Indiana, Ohio, Kentucky and Illinois.

In Northwest Indiana, First Financial Bank has branches in Schererville, Crown Point, Gary, Highland, Hammond and Hobart.