First Financial Bank pledges $1 million to coronavirus relief

First Financial Bank has pledged $1 million to coronvairus relief in the communities it serves, and it already has donated $41,000 in Northwest Indiana.

The Cincinnati-based regional bank, which has locations in Crown Point, Hobart, Highland, Schererville and Gary, has donated to Lake Area United Way, Food Bank of Northwest Indiana, Meals on Wheels of Northwest Indiana and the Jasper Newton Foundation.

“First Financial is committed to helping those who are struggling because of the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Archie Brown, president and CEO. “We are eager to support the outstanding community organizations and nonprofits in our area who are demonstrating tremendous resilience by delivering critical assistance during such a difficult time.”

The money is going to help those who are struggling because of coronavirus pandemic, which has resulted in unemployment levels not seen since the Great Recession.

"This gift is incredible, and I appreciate how quickly First Financial Bank is responding,” said Lisa Daugherty, president and CEO of the Lake Area United Way. “We definitely see immediate need already in the community and will put this to very good use.”