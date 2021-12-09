First Financial Bank to acquire equipment financing firm

First Financial Bank plans to acquire Cincinnati-based Summit Funding Group, Inc., which is the fourth largest platform for financing equipment nationwide, for $121 million in cash and stock.
Cincinnati-based First Financial has several Northwest Indiana branches, including in Gary, Hammond, Highland, Schererville and Crown Point.
"We are very excited to join forces with one of the most widely respected companies in the equipment finance sector,” First Financial President and CEO Archie Brown said. "In combining the scale and product breadth of First Financial with Summit’s leading nationwide position in the equipment finance sector, we are ideally situated to capitalize on a significant growth opportunity. As an existing banking partner of Summit, our intimate understanding of the business and management team gives us a high degree of confidence that our combined value proposition will resonate in the market.”
Once the deal is closed, Summit will become a subsidiary of First Financial Bank that continues to operate under to Summit Funding Group name to take advantage of its established brand in the equipment finance space. All employees and leaders, including founder and CEO Rick Ross, will continue in their current roles.
“With First Financial, we are joining a like-minded partner who is well-positioned to assist Summit in unlocking significant growth, while enhancing profitability through immediate funding synergies and sharing a commitment to credit performance excellence,” Ross said.
The deal is expected to close in the fourth quarter of this year and is expected to boost First Financial's earnings per share in the mid-single-digits.
First Financial Bank has $16 billion in assets, $9.4 billion in loans, $12.7 billion in deposits and more than 140 branches in Indiana, Illinois, Ohio and Kentucky.