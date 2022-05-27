 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
urgent

First Financial Bank to eliminate some overdraft fees

First Financial Bank looks to eliminate overdraft fees

First Financial Bank in Highland is shown.

 Joseph S. Pete

First Financial Bank is looking to eliminate or reduce overdraft fees that critics have long harped on for penalizing those who are in need or struggling financially.

The Cincinnati-based bank, which has a major retail presence in the Calumet Region, plans to eliminate overdraft fees to help clients' financial wellness starting on June 1.

“We understand that there are times in life when an interruption in income or unanticipated expenses may present challenges. We want to help clients rebound from these difficult moments and improve their financial futures, and believe these broad changes to overdraft fees can help provide this assistance,” said Archie Brown, president and CEO at First Financial Bank.

Under pressure from consumer advocacy groups, more and more banks have been eliminating or limiting overdraft fees, including Ally Bank, Bank of America, Capital One, Citibank, Key Bank, PNC Bank, U.S. Bank and Wells Fargo.

First Financial Bank will eliminate non-sufficient funds fees when a check is returned unpaid and also notification fees when a bank account remains overdrawn. It also is reducing other fees associated with overdrafts of insufficient funds.

The bank said it is adding more options to help its clients improve cash flow and avoid such fees, such as through a NoWorry Checking account with no overdraft fees or no minimum balance requirements. It also offers Credit Achiever credit cards from pre-funded accounts that help clients improve their credit scores and Dynamic Transfer, which protects from overdraft fees by linking accounts to checking, savings or money market accounts to cover shortfalls that might occur.

The bank has $16 billion in assets and 135 branches in Indiana, Illinois, Ohio and Kentucky.

For more information, visit www.bankatfirst.com.

Business Reporter

Joseph S. Pete is a Lisagor Award-winning business reporter who covers steel, industry, unions, the ports, retail, banking and more. The Indiana University grad has been with The Times since 2013 and blogs about craft beer, culture and the military.

