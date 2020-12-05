First Financial gives $35,000 to Northwest Indiana nonprofits

First Financial Bank has given $35,000 to Northwest Indiana nonprofits to foster growth in the community.
The Cincinnati, Ohio-based bank, which has branches in Hammond, Highland, Hobart and Crown Point, donated funding to Salvation Army of Lake County, TradeWinds, Junior Achievement of Chicago, Northwest Indiana Division and the Northwest Indiana Reinvestment Alliance.
The bank has been offering its financial support to neighborhood development, workforce development and cultural nonprofits in the communities it serves in Ohio, Indiana, Kentucky and Illinois, particularly low-income ones.
“The support we are providing through grants from the First Financial Foundation is part of our commitment to be woven into the communities we serve,” said Archie Brown, president and CEO of First Financial Bank. “We thank these organizations for working with us to make a positive difference in the lives of the people who live and work here.”
The bank, which dates back to 1862 and has $15.9 billion in assets, also secured funds for local nonprofits in the Gary metropolitan area through CREA, a national low-income housing tax credit organization.
First Financial Bank has 143 branches across the Midwest and Kentucky. The bank, which offers a full array of commercial, retail and mortgage services, has $10.2 billion in loans, $11.6 billion in deposits and $2.2 billion in shareholder equity.
For more information, visit www.bankatfirst.com.
2020 The Times Best of the Region
2020 The Times Best of the Region
Welcome to The Times Media Company’s Best of the Region for 2020.
When voting began in early March, we couldn't have predicted the changes to business as usual that we have experienced.
Still, thanks to the pluck of local entrepreneurs and dedication of our readers, we are presenting our annual look at the best restaurants, services, places to live and more in the Region.
This year we added an ambitious 40 categories for a total of 176, and we are proud to profile these businesses and providers that you chose in the monthlong voting.
This contest is the culmination of another year of interacting with our readers, telling stories about people and places that make a difference in our communities and championing the local businesses that serve as the backbone of the Region. It's also a testament to the resilience of the Region.
This is a process you, our readers, take seriously, casting 320,282 total votes, up 28% from 2019. That includes an 11% increase in write-in votes.
All this from 36,068 registered users, an increase of 84% from 2019. That speaks to more than the fact that we have been spending a lot more time at home. It expresses the understanding that the Region is poised to rebound from the limitations imposed by the coronavirus.
What accounts for the staying power of Best of the Region? Perhaps it's how we recognize the value of hard work and the chance to applaud businesses that respect our time and resources and consistently exceed our expectations. A Best of the Region nod is not only a well-deserved “thank you” to those who truly care for their customers, but it also reinforces those efforts.
These pages contain a number of first-time winners including Anytime Fitness, Jay Marie Salon & Spa and the Valparaiso Chamber of Commerce in addition to stalwarts such as Albert's Diamond Jewelers, Centier Bank and Strack & Van Til that annually dominate their categories. But whether the business is big or small, time-honored or cutting-edge, all have excellence in common.
So on behalf of the Times, I’d like thank the readers who took the time to thoughtfully complete the ballot and offer our congratulations to the winners. Here’s to another year of “the best” in the Region!
Chris White
Publisher
The business news you need
With a weekly newsletter looking back at local history.