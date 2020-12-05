First Financial gives $35,000 to Northwest Indiana nonprofits

First Financial Bank has given $35,000 to Northwest Indiana nonprofits to foster growth in the community.

The Cincinnati, Ohio-based bank, which has branches in Hammond, Highland, Hobart and Crown Point, donated funding to Salvation Army of Lake County, TradeWinds, Junior Achievement of Chicago, Northwest Indiana Division and the Northwest Indiana Reinvestment Alliance.

The bank has been offering its financial support to neighborhood development, workforce development and cultural nonprofits in the communities it serves in Ohio, Indiana, Kentucky and Illinois, particularly low-income ones.

“The support we are providing through grants from the First Financial Foundation is part of our commitment to be woven into the communities we serve,” said Archie Brown, president and CEO of First Financial Bank. “We thank these organizations for working with us to make a positive difference in the lives of the people who live and work here.”

The bank, which dates back to 1862 and has $15.9 billion in assets, also secured funds for local nonprofits in the Gary metropolitan area through CREA, a national low-income housing tax credit organization.