First Merchants Bank acquires Hoosier Trust Company, adding to its $4 billion wealth management business

“Hoosier Trust Company has demonstrated tremendous success since its founding, and like First Merchants, the company commits to maintaining the highest standards of integrity and professionalism in client relationships,” First Merchants President and CEO Michael Rechin said. “This strategic acquisition will further strengthen First Merchants’ private wealth practice and continue our efforts to serve as a financial resource for all potential clients in the communities we serve.”

“The integration of an estate plan and trusted fiduciary administration is one of the most overlooked areas of personal financial management, but one of the most important,” said Michael Joyce, president of First Merchants Private Wealth Advisors. “At First Merchants, we partner with individuals, families and organizations to provide comprehensive solutions and personal service in pursuit of a secure financial future. Hoosier Trust Company is aligned with that mission, and we look forward to offering their current clients the opportunity to utilize First Merchants’ full array of counsel and capabilities.”