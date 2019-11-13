First Merchants Bank announces leadership changes

First Merchants Bank, the successor to Munster-based Citizens Financial Bank that has an extensive footprint in Northwest Indiana, named H. Douglas Chaffin to its board of directors and Tom Myers as the new regional president of the Michigan market.
Myers was most recently executive vice president, chief lending manager and sales director for Monroe Bank & Trust, which Muncie-based First Merchants acquired in September. In his new role, he will oversee all of First Merchants' market operations in the area.
”This is the perfect time for a leadership transition in the market,” Chaffin said. “I’m extremely proud of what we’ve been able to accomplish as a company for the past 15 years, culminating with a successful merge into First Merchants. Tom is a highly capable leader, and I am confident he will guide this market with intelligence, diligence and compassion for our employees, clients and communities.”
Myers also previously worked for Huntington Bank and National City Bank in Columbus, Ohio.
“This is a tremendous professional opportunity, and I intend to maximize the full potential of First Merchants Bank in the Michigan market,” Myers said. “We have a dedicated team, established history and effective mix of proven financial solutions for clients. It is an honor to lead this group of talented professionals.”
Chaffin, who served as president and CEO of Monroe Bank & Trust since 2004, is retiring from banking but will continue to advise the company while on the board of directors.
“First Merchants is proud to be part of the inner core driving the Monroe and the southeastern Michigan economy,” First Merchants President and CEO Michael Rechin said. “Tom’s leadership and expertise will continue the momentum we’ve generated with a sustained commitment to local decision-making, personal service, long-term relationships and community involvement. I’d like to personally thank Doug for his many years of service and sound guidance and welcome him to the First Merchants board. His commitment to this company, and community cannot be understated.”
First Merchants, the second-largest bank headquartered in Indiana with $12.3 billion in assets, has 18 branches in Northwest Indiana and Chicago's south suburbs.