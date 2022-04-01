First Merchants Bank completes acquisition of Level One Bank

First Merchants Bank has finalized a deal to acquire suburban Detroit-based Level One Bank for $323.5 million.

The Muncie-based bank, which has an extensive footprint in Northwest Indiana, is taking over Level One, which has 17 banks in Michigan. The Farmington Hills-based bank grew into one of the largest community banks in the state Michigan with $2.52 billion in assets since it was founded in 2007.

Level One Bank has $1.65 billion in total loans and deposits of $2.04 billion.

“Like First Merchants, Level One achieved a solid reputation for a deep-rooted commitment to community banking, and we are excited they have chosen to become the newest member of the First Merchants family,” said First Merchants CEO Mark Hardwick. “The LEVL franchise helps us to contiguously extend our presence in Michigan, leveraging the vision of First Merchants to enhance the financial wellness of the diverse communities we serve.”

First Merchants will end up with $18 billion in assets and remain the second largest bank based in Indiana.

Level One Bank branches will be rebranded as First Merchants. The integration is expected to be completed in the third quarter.

“Our merger into First Merchants provides tremendous benefits to customers, shareholders and communities as we look forward to continuing the exceptional customer service, local responsiveness and strong community engagement that has defined Level One since its founding in 2007,” said Level One CEO Patrick J. Fehring. “First Merchants is the perfect partner to continue our legacy of service excellence.”

The successor to Citizens Financial Bank in Munster, First Merchants has 17 branches in Northwest Indiana and the south suburbs.

It has a total of 126 locations across Indiana, Michigan, Ohio and Illinois.

