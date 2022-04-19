First Merchants Bank expands in Ohio

First Merchants Bank is expanding in Ohio.

The Muncie-based bank, the second largest in Indiana and the successor to Citizens Financial Bank in Munster, opened a new branch at 1925 Morse Road in the Northland neighborhood of Columbus.

“Our success is contingent on the financial health of the communities we serve,” said First Merchants Bank CEO Mark Hardwick. “We are a community bank with a genuine ‘helping you prosper’ approach to banking. Our commitment to the Northland community is focused on providing people and businesses with equal access to financial capital opportunities.”

First Merchants now has eight locations in Colmbus, which is the fastest-growing city in Ohio and is anchored by The Ohio State University, the state government and a diversified economy where many restaurant chains are headquartered.

“Supporting our communities is not just a responsibility, but a passion,” said First Merchants Bank Regional President Jennifer Griffith. “We believe the best way to create real and lasting impact is to start locally, and that’s just what we’re doing here in Northland.”

First Merchants has partnered with the National Community Reinvestment Coalition to invest $1.4 billion in five years, including by opening new branches or loan production centers in Lake County, Indianapolis, the Detroit area and Franklin County, where Columbus is based.

It's teaming up with several community causes there, inclduing the Africentric Personal Development Shop, Community of Caring Development Foundation, ECDI, Godman Guild Association, Homes on the Hill, IMPACT Community Action, MY Project USA, NeighborWorks Collaborative of Ohio and the Ohio CDC Association.

“We look forward to our member and partner, First Merchants Bank, being a great resource to business owners in the Northland neighborhood,” said Central Ohio African American Chamber of Commerce Board President Jill Frost. “We know that First Merchants Bank is not just ‘setting up shop’ as a business but will continue forging meaningful relationships and providing resources that strengthen small businesses in the community.”

