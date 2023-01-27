First Merchants Bank grew profits by 7.3% last year

First Merchants Bank made $70.3 million in the fourth quarter, up from $47.7 million during the fourth quarter of 2021.

The Muncie-based bank, which has a large footprint in Northwest Indiana due to being the successor of Citizens Financial Bank in Munster, made $1.19 per share in the fourth quarter, up from $0.89 per share during the same period in 2021.

The bank earned $220.7 million in net income last year, up 7.3% from $205.5 million the previous year. It made $3.81 per share in 2022, the same as the previous year.

“First Merchants completed 2022 with a strong quarter and closed the books on another successful year," CEO Mark Hardwick said. "We are pleased to have the acquisition and integration of Level One behind us so that we can focus on the organic opportunities ahead. First Merchants’ earnings power is pretty easy to digest when assessing our quarterly results. We look forward to continued growth and high levels of performance in 2023."

First Merchants Bank grew its total loans by $344.1 million or 11.8% in the fourth quarter, when it forgave $6.5 million in Paycheck Protection Program loans. Nonaccrual loans totaled $42.3 million, down $1.2 million from the same point in 2021.

Deposits declined by $52.1 million or 1.4%. Net interest income increased by $8.7 million or 6.2% to $149 million.

In 2021, First Merchants grew loans by $2.8 billion, including $1.6 billion from its acquisition of Level One Bancorp. The bank grew loans organically by $1.3 billion or 13.9% last year.

Net interest income grew 26.7% to $520.2 million in 2022. Investments fell by $260.6 million or 5.8% to $4.3 billion.

The bank, the second largest in Indiana after only Evansville-based Old National, now has $17.9 billion in assets, including $12 billion in loans. It has $14.4 billion in deposits, which increased by $1.7 billion over the past year.