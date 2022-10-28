 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
First Merchants Bank grows profits by 19.8%

First Merchants Bank branch in Munster.

 Joseph S. Pete

First Merchants Bank reported a profit of $63.3 million in the third quarter, up 19.8% from $52.8 million during the same period last year.

The Muncie-based bank, which is the successor to Citizens Financial Bank in Munster, earned $1.08 per share in the third quarter, up from 98 cents per share during the third quarter of 2021.

First Merchants Bank made $60 million in net income or $1.01 per share in the second quarter.

The bank, which is the second largest headquartered in Indiana after only Old National, completed its acquisition of Level One Bancorp during the third quarter.

It reported adjusted net income of $65.6 million or $1.12 per share available to shareholders in the third quarter, up from $46.6 million and $0.87 per share in the third quarter of last year. 

First Merchants Banks grew loans by $290.6 million or 10.2% at an annualized rate. It increased net interest income by 9% to $140.3 million, an increase of $11.6 million over the same time last year.

Nonaccrual loans fell from $46 million in the third quarter of 2021 to $43.5 million. Deposits declined to $136 million, or 3.7% on an annualized basis compared to the previous quarter.

“Despite high inflation and volatility in both the bond and stock markets, our performance continues to be steady and strong," First Merchants CEO Mark Hardwick said. "Margins are expanding, loan growth continues, and asset quality metrics remain at historical lows. We believe our balance sheet mix, allowance coverage and capital levels are well positioned for an uncertain economic environment.”

Business Reporter

Joseph S. Pete is a Lisagor Award-winning business reporter who covers steel, industry, unions, the ports, retail, banking and more. The Indiana University grad has been with The Times since 2013 and blogs about craft beer, culture and the military.

