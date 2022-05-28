First Merchants Bank named one of the 'Great Employers to Work for in Indiana'

First Merchants Bank was recently named one of Indiana's best workplaces.

The Muncie-based bank, which has a large footprint in Northwest Indiana, ranked 4th in Best Companies Group's Great Employers to Work for in Indiana.

Best Companies Group based the rankings on anonymous employee surveys and a review of workplace practices, company programs and employee benefits. First Merchants was recognized in the large employer category, reserved for companies with at least 250 employees in the United States.

“This recognition is another proof point of our commitment to a strong and welcoming organizational culture,” said First Merchants CEO Mark Hardwick. “In line with our ‘helping you prosper' approach to service, our ability to serve our communities is only possible by having a diverse team of caring and competent professionals. Our employees across the organization have a level of attentiveness that is unmatched.”

Best Companies Group is an independent research firm that has recognized employers across the country for 17 years. Its surveys are meant to help with employee recruitment and retention by providing companies with actionable intelligence that would otherwise be hard to obtain.

The annual contest is open to businesses with operations in Indiana, at least 15 employees working in the Hoosier State and a track record of being in business for at least one year.

First Merchants Bank is the second largest bank in Indiana with $18 billion in assets. It has branches in Indiana, Illinois, Michigan, and Ohio.

