First Merchants Bank names CEO, former Congresswoman to board
First Merchants Bank names CEO, former Congresswoman to board

First Merchants Bank has named new CEO Mark Hardwick and former U.S. Rep. Susan Brook to its board of directors.

The Muncie-based bank, which has a large footprint in Northwest Indiana, will put the new directors on the ballot for continuing terms at its annual shareholder meeting in May.

“First Merchants' Board of Directors is happy to welcome Mr. Hardwick and Ms. Brooks, both of whom are exemplary leaders, to our board,” Board Chairman Charles E. Schalliol said. “I believe First Merchants shareholders and clients will share our enthusiasm in welcoming their leadership, experience and acumen to our board.”

Hardwick has worked for First Merchants since 1997, rising up the ranks until he was named chief operating officer in 2016. He became CEO of the $14.1 billion bank on Jan. 1. He also is a Ball State University trustee, an inductee into the Ball State University Athletics Hall of Fame and the recipient of the Indianapolis Business Journal's CFO of the Year Award.

“This is an exciting time for First Merchants as we seek to enhance the financial wellness of the diverse communities we serve while maintaining the company’s track record of high performance,” Hardwick said. “I have a passion for our profession and look forward to leveraging my experience and history with First Merchants to provide counsel and leadership on the Board. When our teammates, clients and local leaders work together, the positive impact on communities can be life-changing.”

Brooks was elected to Congress in Indiana's 5th District in 2012 and opted not to run for reelection last year. She also served as Deputy Mayor to Indianapolis Mayor Stephen Goldsmith in the late 1990s, as general counsel for Ivy Tech Community College, and as U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Indiana.

“First Merchants is a high-performing company that has proven its commitment to clients and communities for more than 125 years,” she said. “I believe accountability and sound execution provide the foundation for success, and First Merchants shares that belief. I look forward to beginning my term and collaborating with some of the Midwest’s top business and community leaders.”

First Merchants Bank has branches in Munster, Highland, Schererville, Merrillville, Hammond, East Chicago, Crown Point, St. John, Valpoaraiso, DeMotte, Rensselaer, South Holland, Harvey and Flossmoor.

Biden scores win as House passes COVID-19 relief plan

Business Reporter

Joseph S. Pete is a Lisagor Award-winning business reporter who covers steel, industry, unions, the ports, retail, banking and more. The Indiana University grad has been with The Times since 2013 and blogs about craft beer, culture and the military.

