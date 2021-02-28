First Merchants Bank names CEO, former Congresswoman to board

First Merchants Bank has named new CEO Mark Hardwick and former U.S. Rep. Susan Brook to its board of directors.

The Muncie-based bank, which has a large footprint in Northwest Indiana, will put the new directors on the ballot for continuing terms at its annual shareholder meeting in May.

“First Merchants' Board of Directors is happy to welcome Mr. Hardwick and Ms. Brooks, both of whom are exemplary leaders, to our board,” Board Chairman Charles E. Schalliol said. “I believe First Merchants shareholders and clients will share our enthusiasm in welcoming their leadership, experience and acumen to our board.”

Hardwick has worked for First Merchants since 1997, rising up the ranks until he was named chief operating officer in 2016. He became CEO of the $14.1 billion bank on Jan. 1. He also is a Ball State University trustee, an inductee into the Ball State University Athletics Hall of Fame and the recipient of the Indianapolis Business Journal's CFO of the Year Award.