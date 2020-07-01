First Merchants Bank names corporate social responsibility director

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

First Merchants Bank, which has nearly 20 branches in Northwest Indiana, hired a corporate social responsibility director to spearhead community relations, volunteerism, philanthropy, financial education and community reinvestment.

The Muncie-based bank, the successor the Citizens Financial Bank in Munster, hired 30-year veteran Scott McKee for the role.

“First Merchants believes in taking care of our communities,” said Michael C. Rechin, president and CEO of First Merchants. “The expanded effort will have a significant impact, both internally and externally, and we have the utmost confidence in Scott to lead the way. The success of our clients and communities will always be the true barometer of this company’s performance.”

McKee will be tasked with overseeing community leadership, organic growth and social responsibility.

“First Merchants has always been a strong proponent and industry leader when it comes to corporate social responsibility,” said Mark Hardwick, COO and CFO of First Merchants. “The formalization of a new team will allow us to more strategically dedicate resources to our communities and focus on financial wellness initiatives.”