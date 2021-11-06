First Merchants Bank names new Chief Investment Officer

First Merchants Bank, the successor to Citizens Financial Bank in Munster with more than 18 locations in Northwest Indiana and greater Chicagoland, has named a new chief investment officer.

The Muncie-based bank, the second largest in Indiana after only Old National out of Evansville, tapped Marcos Nogués to lead its private wealth investment management team. He will be responsible for overseeing the bank's investment and portfolio strategy, as well as the team that does investment analysis.

“First Merchants is fortunate to welcome someone with Marcos’ expertise to the team,” First Merchants CEO Mark Hardwick said. “Given his extensive background in developing smart and high-performing teams, I am confident he will build on our long-term track record of creating great financial outcomes for our clients.”

He has amassed more than 20 years of experience in financial leadership roles, including at Oxford Financial Group, Mirador Family Wealth Advisors with Fifth Third Bank, Bank of America, Lasalle Bank and ABN AMRO Private Investment in Chicago.