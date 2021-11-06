 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
First Merchants Bank names new Chief Investment Officer
urgent

First Merchants Bank names new Chief Investment Officer

First Merchants Bank names new Chief Investment Officer

Marcos Nogués

 Joseph S. Pete

First Merchants Bank, the successor to Citizens Financial Bank in Munster with more than 18 locations in Northwest Indiana and greater Chicagoland, has named a new chief investment officer.

The Muncie-based bank, the second largest in Indiana after only Old National out of Evansville, tapped Marcos Nogués to lead its private wealth investment management team. He will be responsible for overseeing the bank's investment and portfolio strategy, as well as the team that does investment analysis.

Ravenfell Manor is an elaborate yard haunt at 715 W Alice St in Kouts.

“First Merchants is fortunate to welcome someone with Marcos’ expertise to the team,” First Merchants CEO Mark Hardwick said. “Given his extensive background in developing smart and high-performing teams, I am confident he will build on our long-term track record of creating great financial outcomes for our clients.”

He has amassed more than 20 years of experience in financial leadership roles, including at Oxford Financial Group, Mirador Family Wealth Advisors with Fifth Third Bank, Bank of America, Lasalle Bank and ABN AMRO Private Investment in Chicago. 

“I look forward to joining First Merchants and helping deliver their vision to enhance the financial wellness of the diverse communities they serve,” Nogués said. “By fostering collaboration focused on delivering comprehensive solutions and personal service to our clients, we will create great outcomes for all.”

Ravenfell Manor is an elaborate yard haunt at 715 W Alice St in Kouts.

Nogués, a graduate of the University of Maryland, is a Chartered Financial Analyst who belongs to the CFA Institute and CFA Society of Chicago. 

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Peloton Shares Plunge on Reduced Forecast

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Business Reporter

Joseph S. Pete is a Lisagor Award-winning business reporter who covers steel, industry, unions, the ports, retail, banking and more. The Indiana University grad has been with The Times since 2013 and blogs about craft beer, culture and the military.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts