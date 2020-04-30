First Merchants Bank pledges $1 million in coronavirus relief

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

First Merchants Bank has pledged $1 million to COVID-19 relief in the communities to serves in Indiana, Illinois, Michigan and Ohio.

“The negative economic impact caused by this pandemic cannot be overstated, and First Merchants is committed to doing everything we can to assist our communities during these difficult times,” First Merchants CEO Michael Rechin said. “Our success in recent years is a direct reflection of financial success and opportunity for our clients, teammates and the communities we serve. Our strength stems from their strength, and during this time of great need, our company stands strong and ready to provide additional support.”

The successor to Munster-based Citizens Financial Bank, First Merchants has 18 branches in its lakeshore market, which extends across Northwest Indiana and the Chicago area. Regional bank presidents will request funds for nonprofits in their areas that are tackling the response to the worldwide pandemic that has infected more than 1 million and killed more than 62,000 people in the United States thus far.

The specific charities that will benefit have not been determined yet.