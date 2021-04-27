First Merchants Bank profit soars by 44%

First Merchants Bank pulled in a profit of $49.5 million or 44.3% in the first quarter.
The Muncie-based bank, which has 18 branches in Northwest Indiana and the Chicago area, had made $34.3 million during the first quarter of 2021. First Merchants made $0.91 per share in the first quarter, an increase of 47% compared to the $0.62 per share made at the same time the previous year.
“We have returned to the office and have reopened our lobbies to serve our customers in a more personal way," CEO Mark Hardwick said. "The vaccination progress and improved case numbers in our markets are cause for optimism.
"Our first-quarter results were strong and I’m especially pleased to have produced a return on assets of 1.39%, return on tangible common equity of 15.87% and efficiency ratio of 50.23%. The current balance sheet and financial performance positions First Merchants to capitalize on future growth opportunities.”
The bank now has $14.6 billion in assets, including $9.3 billion in loans. First Merchants grew loans by $711 million, or 8.3%, over the past year largely because of the Paycheck Protection Program that floated support to small businesses during the coronavirus pandemic. It made $742 million in U.S. Small Business Administration-based PPP loans meant to enable small business owners to keep workers on their payroll.
First Merchants' investments grew by $1 billion or 37.2% in the first quarter. Deposits grew by $2.1 billion or 21.1%.
The bank brought in $100.4 million in net interest income during the first three months of the year, which was up $6.6 million as compared to the first quarter of 2020. Net interest margin fell by 23 basis points to 3.23% in the first quarter.
First Merchants made an effective tax rate of 15.3% in the first quarter. Its income tax expense declined by $1.2 million year over year as a result of a provision in the CARES Act.