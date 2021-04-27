First Merchants Bank profit soars by 44%

First Merchants Bank pulled in a profit of $49.5 million or 44.3% in the first quarter.

The Muncie-based bank, which has 18 branches in Northwest Indiana and the Chicago area, had made $34.3 million during the first quarter of 2021. First Merchants made $0.91 per share in the first quarter, an increase of 47% compared to the $0.62 per share made at the same time the previous year.

“We have returned to the office and have reopened our lobbies to serve our customers in a more personal way," CEO Mark Hardwick said. "The vaccination progress and improved case numbers in our markets are cause for optimism.

"Our first-quarter results were strong and I’m especially pleased to have produced a return on assets of 1.39%, return on tangible common equity of 15.87% and efficiency ratio of 50.23%. The current balance sheet and financial performance positions First Merchants to capitalize on future growth opportunities.”