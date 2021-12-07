First Merchants Bank releases corporate social responsibility report

First Merchants Bank has released its first corporate social responsibility report, which the financial institution says demonstrates its focus on serving local communities.

The Muncie-based bank, which has 17 branches across Northwest Indiana, released "Elevating Communities" to showcase how it attempts to make a difference in the communities where it does business.

“Our success will be defined by the real and lasting impact we make in the communities we serve,” First Merchants CEO Mark Hardwick said. “This publication illustrates our corporate social responsibility program and our pledge to helping our communities prosper.”

The report, part of a growing trend in the corporate world, outlines the bank's goals in terms of employee empowerment, community investments and charitable giving, financial wellness, community home lending and diversity, equity and inclusion. It charts the bank's community engagement beyond just offering banking services like checking, lending and mortgages.