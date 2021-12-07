First Merchants Bank releases corporate social responsibility report

First Merchants Bank has released its first corporate social responsibility report, which the financial institution says demonstrates its focus on serving local communities.
The Muncie-based bank, which has 17 branches across Northwest Indiana, released "Elevating Communities" to showcase how it attempts to make a difference in the communities where it does business.
“Our success will be defined by the real and lasting impact we make in the communities we serve,” First Merchants CEO Mark Hardwick said. “This publication illustrates our corporate social responsibility program and our pledge to helping our communities prosper.”
The report, part of a growing trend in the corporate world, outlines the bank's goals in terms of employee empowerment, community investments and charitable giving, financial wellness, community home lending and diversity, equity and inclusion. It charts the bank's community engagement beyond just offering banking services like checking, lending and mortgages.
"Elevating Communities" highlights First Merchants' volunteering, corporate giving and other initiatives. The bank, for instance, is investing $1.4 billion in low- and moderate-income communities over the next five years in partnership with the National Community Reinvestment Coalition.
First Merchants Bank is the second largest bank in Indiana after only Old National in Evansville. The successor to Citizens Financial Bank in Munster, once one of the largest banks in Northwest Indiana, it has more than 106 branches in Indiana, Illinois, Michigan and Ohio. But it says it remains a community bank that "exists to help the people it serves prosper."
“We are now a $15.1 billion bank,” First Merchants President Mike Stewart said. “This program brings our work into focus as a nearly 130-year-old community bank. Our longstanding history allows us to take our resources and structure and concentrate them with our vision to advance financial wellness within the diverse communities that we serve.”
To read the report, visit www.FirstMerchants.com/community.