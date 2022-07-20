First Merchants Bank wins best leadership award

First Merchants Bank won a Best Leadership Team Award from Comparably.

Comparably, the workplace intelligence data service, ranked the Muncie-based bank, the second largest headquartered in Indiana with a large footprint in the Region, as in the top 5% of all financial services firms.

“Great culture is driven by strong leadership teams who know how to work together to bring out the best in their people,” said Comparably CEO Jason Nazar.

First Merchants Bank, which succeeded Citizens Financial Bank in Munster, has won a number of workplace awards recently, including from Newsweek, S&P Global Market Intelligence and 2022 Great Employers to Work for in Indiana by Best Companies Group. Forbes also named it one of the best banks in Indiana.

“I am thrilled to receive this recognition because it reinforces what we strive to do every day, and that is to give our employees the resources and positive support they need to grow and feel genuinely fulfilled by their work,” said First Merchants CEO Mark Hardwick. “We strongly believe in our people and culture and support them in authentic ways. That support is central to our delivering exemplary and distinctively attentive service to all customers across all the communities we serve."