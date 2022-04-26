First Merchants Bank's profit slips 1.8% year-over-year

First Merchants Bank's first quarter profit slipped to $48.6 million in the first quarter, a 1.8% decline as compared to $49.5 million made during the first quarter of 2021.

The Muncie-based bank, the successor to Citizens Financial Bank in Munster, earned 91 cents per share in the first quarter as compared to 89 cents per share in the fourth quarter of 2021.

First Merchants, the second largest bank in Indiana, grew loans by $165 million in the first quarter for an increase of 7.2% as compared to the previous quarter.

“The bank’s loan, deposit and earnings growth were in line with expectations and my colleagues are focused on delivering our aspirational 2022 plan," CEO Mark Hardwich said. "The completion of our merger with Level One on April 1 is a milestone in First Merchants history that will propel our bank into the future. I am proud of our new teammates and the professional winning attitude they exude.”

First Merchants Bank grew deposits by $173.4 million in the first quarter, an increase of 5.4% as compared to the previous quarter. Its net interest income grew $1 million to $102.3 million and its non-accrual loans fell by about $400,000 to $42.7 million in the first quarter as compared to the previous quarter.

The bank now has $15.5 billion in total assets. It has $9.4 billion in loans, $4.5 billion in investments and $12.9 billion in total deposits.

First Merchants Bank's non-interest income was stable at $25.9 million in the first quarter. It saw a $2.3 million increase from higher service charges on deposits, fiduciary and wealth management fees and credit card payment fees. That was all offset by a $1.8 million decline in gains on loan sales that resulted from lower loan original volume.

Non-interest expenses increased 9.4% year-over-year to $72.3 million, largely as a reuslt of paying employees higher salaries and benefits.

