First Merchants Bank's profits plunge 19.7% during coronavirus pandemic

First Merchants Bank saw second quarter profit plunge 19.7% to $33 million in the second quarter, down from $41.1 million in the second quarter of last year, as the coronavirus pandemic tightened its grip on the economy.
The Muncie-based bank's earnings per share fell to $0.62 in the second quarter, as compared to $0.83 per share in the second quarter of 2019.
So far this year, the bank has pulled in $67.3 million in income, as compared to $79.9 million during the first half of 2019.
“Our financial results for the second quarter 2020 combine stressed economic conditions and net interest margin pressure with the opportunity to provide our clients access to the SBA’s Payroll Protection Program," President and CEO Michael Rechin said. "Our bankers really leaned into the PPP offering on behalf of businesses throughout our markets because it fits our culture and strategy as a largely commercial bank. Several thousand borrowers looked to the bank to assist their efforts in employee retention in a most challenging time. In the near-term, the magnitude of our participation grew our balance sheet substantially in loans and deposits. The funding affords borrowers time to weather the COVID-19 initiated recession.”
The bank's assets totaled $13.8 million in the second quarter, including $9.3 billion in loans. First Merchants has grown loans by $1.8 billion, or 23.7%, over the past year. Non-interest income totaled $26.5 million in the second quarter, which was a $4.9 million year-over-year increase.
But uncertainty abounds about the direction of the economy.
“Despite the reopening of Merchants economies and reducing unemployment, we recorded a $22 million provision reflecting our uncertain economic environment. With stay at home orders in place through much of the quarter, our technology proved to be a key point of service delivery for our clients," Rechin said. "The results we achieved in pre-tax, pre-provision earnings, capital growth and efficiency remain at top quartile performance levels.”
The successor to Citizens Financial Bank in Munster, First Merchants has about 20 branches in Northwest Indiana and the greater Chicago area.
